REDWOOD SHORES (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 07.25 A.M. ET).In the GreenDiginex Limited (DGNX) is up over 107% at $15.53. Vince Holding Corp. (VNCE) is up over 52% at $3.58. CTRL Group Limited Ordinary Shares (MCTR) is up over 31% at $5.68. Kopin Corporation (KOPN) is up over 28% at $1.89. Exicure, Inc. (XCUR) is up over 22% at $12.66. VerifyMe, Inc. (VRME) is up over 12% at $2.71. Mint Incorporation Limited (MIMI) is up over 9% at $5.00. Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (LITM) is up over 9% at $1.44. Microbot Medical Inc. (MBOT) is up over 8% at $2.15. Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology Holdings Limited (HKPD) is up over 7% at $3.00. LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS) is up over 5% at $20.93.In the RedVertical Aerospace Ltd. (EVTL) is down over 30% at $6.45. Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) is down over 16% at $119.50. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS) is down over 15% at $19.08. Star Fashion Culture Holdings Limited (STFS) is down over 13% at $2.28. American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) is down over 10% at $16.74. Mobix Labs, Inc. (MOBX) is down over 10% at $1.48. Plexus Corp. (PLXS) is down over 9% at $154.89. Blend Labs, Inc. (BLND) is down over 7% at $3.50. DallasNews Corporation (DALN) is down over 6% at $6.21. Channel Therapeutics Corporation (CHRO) is down over 6% at $2.53.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX