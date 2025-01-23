Anzeige
Donnerstag, 23.01.2025
Amazon investiert Millionen in Kernenergie - so können Sie sich früh positionieren!
WKN: A2PJM2 | ISIN: US10807Q7007 | Ticker-Symbol: BL43
Tradegate
23.01.25
13:20 Uhr
1,670 Euro
+0,030
+1,83 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BRIDGELINE DIGITAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BRIDGELINE DIGITAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,6501,72016:10
1,6601,72016:10
23.01.2025 14:38 Uhr
Bridgeline Digital, Inc.: HawkSearch Powers Advanced Product Discovery for Leading Industrial Equipment Supplier

New Implementation Enhances Search Precision and Customer Experience

WOBURN, MA / ACCESS Newswire / January 23, 2025 / Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN), an AI-powered marketing technology company, announced that a prominent industrial equipment supplier has launched HawkSearch to transform the digital experience for its customers. This win highlights HawkSearch's ability to deliver tailored, data-driven search solutions for specialized industries.

The supplier, known for their expertise in particle size analysis and sample dividing equipment, chose HawkSearch to enhance its eCommerce platform and improve product discovery. The project used HawkSearch's Rapid UI, a front-end solution that accelerates implementation and drives faster ROI. By offering an intuitive interface and pre-built configurations, Rapid UI allows businesses to deploy a HawkSearch-powered search bar quickly. This streamlined approach reduces delays, enabling customers to experience increased engagement, higher conversion rates, and faster revenue growth sooner.

"HawkSearch drives impactful results for industrial businesses," said Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline. "This launch underscores our commitment to equipping eCommerce sites with advanced search tools that enhance customer satisfaction, streamline operations, and accelerate growth."

About Bridgeline
Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. To learn more, visit www.bridgeline.com.

Contact Information
Danielle Colvin
SVP of Marketing
press@bridgeline.com

SOURCE: Bridgeline Digital, Inc.



