Bridgeline Digital: Seattle Aviation Solutions Enhances Customer Engagement with HawkSearch Integration

AI-Powered Search Experience Streamlines Meeting Scheduling and Personalization for Aviation Industry Leaders

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN), a leader in AI-powered marketing technology, announced that Seattle Aviation Solutions (SAS) has integrated HawkSearch into its online booking system to deliver a more intelligent and personalized scheduling experience ahead of MRO Americas 2025, an international trade fair for the aerospace industry.

The integration allows conference attendees to seamlessly schedule meetings with SAS representatives through an AI-enhanced interface that offers real-time, personalized recommendations. By leveraging HawkSearch, SAS ensures each visitor is matched with the most relevant expert, optimizing the customer journey and improving engagement throughout the event.

In their recent announcement, CEO Mustafa Altork stated "Our collaboration with HawkSearch marks a significant advancement in how we engage with our clients. By leveraging cutting-edge AI technology, we are enhancing the customer discoverability and experience, making it more seamless and tailored as we prepare for MRO Americas 2025."

This launch builds upon Bridgeline's growing presence in the aerospace industry and underscores HawkSearch's ability to support complex B2B use cases, delivering relevant content and recommendations in fast-paced environments.

"Seattle Aviation Solutions is a forward-thinking partner, and we're proud to support their customer experience strategy with HawkSearch," said Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline Digital. "This implementation showcases how AI-powered search can go beyond product discovery to drive meaningful engagement at every stage of the customer journey."

