Bridgeline Digital: Prominent LED Lighting Manufacturer Selects HawkSearch to Power Advanced On-Site Search

AI-Driven Search Delivers Smarter Product Discovery for Complex B2B eCommerce Sites

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN), a leader in AI-driven marketing technology, announced that a prominent U.S.-based LED lighting manufacturer has selected HawkSearch to enhance its on-site search experience and drive a more intuitive digital customer experience.

The manufacturer selected HawkSearch to streamline product discovery across a technically complex catalog, drawing on its long-standing commitment to energy-efficient lighting and control systems. With detailed product attributes such as wattage, color temperature, voltage range, and mounting type, the company needed a solution that could deliver relevant, accurate results while simplifying the customer experience.

HawkSearch's Smart Facet Logic allows the site to automatically apply the most relevant filters based on a user's search intent, removing the burden of manual refinement. For example, when a user searches for "industrial high bay fixtures under 200 watts," Smart Facets dynamically selects attributes like lumen output, wattage, and application area to narrow results in real time, saving time and improving precision.

"This customer came to us with a focused set of challenges, and our team worked closely with them to deliver a solution that aligns with their eCommerce goals," said Ari Kahn, CEO at Bridgeline. "HawkSearch continues to prove its strength in handling complex B2B eCommerce needs."

About Bridgeline

Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. To learn more, visit www.bridgeline.com.

Contact:

Danielle Colvin

SVP of Marketing

Bridgeline Digital

press@bridgeline.com

SOURCE: Bridgeline Digital

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire