WKN: A2PJM2 | ISIN: US10807Q7007
Tradegate
28.05.25 | 15:45
1,400 Euro
+0,72 % +0,010
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BRIDGELINE DIGITAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BRIDGELINE DIGITAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,3501,42015:37
1,3501,42015:37
ACCESS Newswire
29.05.2025 14:38 Uhr
123 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bridgeline Digital: National Real Estate Association Chooses Bridgeline for $200K+ Hosting Contract

Enterprise-Grade Hosting to Power Nationwide Membership Platform

WOBURN, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 29, 2025 / Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN), a leader in AI-driven marketing technology, announced a new managed hosting agreement with a major real estate association through Bridgeline's CMS platform, Unbound. The three-year contract exceeds $200,000 in total value.

The national association selected Bridgeline to provide dedicated hosting services to support the growth and performance needs of its nationwide membership platform. For example, Bridgeline's team will ensure the association's member portal stays fast and secure during peak usage, such as annual conference registration periods, while enabling seamless content updates across hundreds of local chapter sites.

Bridgeline's hosting and support services help enterprise clients optimize speed, enhance security, and ensure high availability, all backed by a team with deep CMS expertise.

"Organizations with complex digital operations are turning to Bridgeline for scalability, security, and performance," said Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline. "This deal reflects our continued momentum in delivering enterprise-grade hosting solutions for mission-critical web platforms."

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. To learn more, visit www.bridgeline.com.

Contact:

Danielle Colvin
SVP of Marketing
Bridgeline Digital
press@bridgeline.com

SOURCE: Bridgeline Digital



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/national-real-estate-association-chooses-bridgeline-for-200k-host-1033110

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
