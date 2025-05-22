Bridgeline Digital: Online Wholesale Marketplace Selects HawkSearch to Power Personalized Search and Recommendations

API Integration with BigCommerce Supports Rapid Growth to 5 Million Products and 30 Million Annual API Calls

WOBURN, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 22, 2025 / Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN), a leader in AI-driven marketing technology, announced that a leading online wholesale marketplace has selected HawkSearch to enhance its eCommerce experience with personalized search and product recommendations.

The wholesale marketplace will use HawkSearch to power search and recommendations across a catalog expected to surpass 5 million products. With site traffic projected to grow significantly year over year, HawkSearch will ensure fast, reliable results at scale, no matter how many shoppers are online. Integrated via API with the company's BigCommerce platform, HawkSearch personalizes each experience with real-time recommendations and dynamic product prioritization based on trends, availability, and customer behavior, helping users quickly find the right products in vast and growing catalogs.

For example, a user searching for "wireless charging station for cell phone" will be shown compatible products from multiple top-tier brands, intelligently sorted based on availability, shopper behavior, and marketplace promotions. HawkSearch ensures even detailed or multi-attribute queries return precise and buyer-ready results.

"This launch demonstrates the power of HawkSearch to drive performance for high-volume marketplaces," said Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline. "By scaling with usage, offering flexible deployment, and delivering AI-powered personalization, HawkSearch helps fast-growing brands deliver search experiences that convert."

