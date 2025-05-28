Bridgeline Digital: Leading Industrial Manufacturer Selects HawkSearch to Power Digital Commerce Growth

WOBURN, MASSACHUSETTS / ACCESS Newswire / May 28, 2025 / Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN), a leader in AI-driven marketing technology, announced today that a major industrial manufacturer has selected HawkSearch to power product discovery for its eCommerce site.?

The HawkSearch integration will enhance the manufacturer's current eCommerce site with scalable search capabilities, including Instant Engage, dynamic autocomplete, and personalized product recommendations. The deployment will also feature Bridgeline's Rapid UI framework and advanced merchandising tools to improve conversion rates and standardize the user experience.

Instant Engage will display the most popular products, category pages, and content items as soon as the user clicks on the search bar. For example, a contractor interacting with the search bar on the manufacturer's site might see top-selling fittings like the 2" Elbow - Copper Press, links to category pages for Valves and Stainless-Steel Components, and featured resources such as installation guides or specification sheets. This kind of immediate applicability keeps users engaged, increases cart sizes, and lifts conversion rates, all leading to revenue growth.

"This integration is designed to drive measurable growth," said Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline. "With HawkSearch, manufacturers gain AI-powered tools to deliver faster, more personalized shopping experiences that increase conversion rates and boost revenue."

