Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 28.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
150% Plus seit Januar - dieser deutsche Smallcap könnte das nächste große Ding werden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PJM2 | ISIN: US10807Q7007 | Ticker-Symbol: BL43
Tradegate
26.05.25 | 09:03
1,320 Euro
-1,49 % -0,020
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BRIDGELINE DIGITAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BRIDGELINE DIGITAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,3701,43014:59
1,3701,43013:02
ACCESS Newswire
28.05.2025 14:38 Uhr
123 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bridgeline Digital: Leading Industrial Manufacturer Selects HawkSearch to Power Digital Commerce Growth

WOBURN, MASSACHUSETTS / ACCESS Newswire / May 28, 2025 / Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN), a leader in AI-driven marketing technology, announced today that a major industrial manufacturer has selected HawkSearch to power product discovery for its eCommerce site.?

The HawkSearch integration will enhance the manufacturer's current eCommerce site with scalable search capabilities, including Instant Engage, dynamic autocomplete, and personalized product recommendations. The deployment will also feature Bridgeline's Rapid UI framework and advanced merchandising tools to improve conversion rates and standardize the user experience.

Instant Engage will display the most popular products, category pages, and content items as soon as the user clicks on the search bar. For example, a contractor interacting with the search bar on the manufacturer's site might see top-selling fittings like the 2" Elbow - Copper Press, links to category pages for Valves and Stainless-Steel Components, and featured resources such as installation guides or specification sheets. This kind of immediate applicability keeps users engaged, increases cart sizes, and lifts conversion rates, all leading to revenue growth.

"This integration is designed to drive measurable growth," said Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline. "With HawkSearch, manufacturers gain AI-powered tools to deliver faster, more personalized shopping experiences that increase conversion rates and boost revenue."

About Bridgeline

Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. To learn more, visit www.bridgeline.com.

Contact:

Danielle Colvin
SVP of Marketing
Bridgeline Digital
press@bridgeline.com

SOURCE: Bridgeline Digital



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/leading-industrial-manufacturer-selects-hawksearch-to-power-digit-1032512

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.