WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Leidos (LDOS) announced a follow-on checkpoint sustainment contract to maintain 12,000 units of Transportation Security Equipment deployed at more than 430 airport locations. The contract was awarded for the Transportation Security Administration's Deployment and Security Division. The contract has an eight-year period of performance and a maximum value of $2.6 billion.Leidos will work with original equipment manufacturers to maintain high TSE operational availability and other key operational metrics. The company will provide services including program management, contractor logistics support, and supply chain risk analysis along with TSA service response center oversight and TSA IT infrastructure development and maintenance.