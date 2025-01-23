Anzeige
Donnerstag, 23.01.2025
Amazon investiert Millionen in Kernenergie - so können Sie sich früh positionieren!
PR Newswire
23.01.2025 17:06 Uhr
Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Directorate Change

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Directorate Change

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 23

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities plc (the "Company")

Directorate Change

In accordance with UKLR 6.4.6R, the Company hereby announces that Nadya Wells has stepped down as a Non-Executive Director of the Company.

Frances Daley, Chair of the Company said:

"On behalf of the Board, I would like to extend our warmest appreciation and gratitude to Nadya for her contribution to the management of the Company's affairs over the last nine years and for the guidance she has provided as Chair of both the Management Engagement Committee and the Nomination Committee.We also thank her for her wisdom and support as Senior Independent Director."

Christopher Granville has been appointed Chairman of the Management Engagement Committee and Senior Independent Director, and Vivien Gould has been appointed Chair of the Nomination Committee.

The Company confirms that all changes are effective immediately.

23 January 2025

LEI: 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69


