Donnerstag, 03.07.2025
WKN: 164682 | ISIN: GB0032273343
Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 03

03 July 2025

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC (the "Company") announces it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 10 pence each on the London Stock Exchange from J.P. Morgan Securities plc.

Ordinary Shares:

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC

Date of purchase:

03 July 2025

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

6,962

Lowest price per share:

670.00 pence

Highest price per share:

685.00 pence

Discount:

16.11%

Trading venue:

London

Aggregate volume per trading venue:

6,962

Weighted average price per trading venue:

671.7782 pence

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company holds 3,318,207 of its ordinary shares in treasury and has 11,787,814 ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares).

For further information please contact:

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC, via J.P. Morgan Cazenove

Frances Daley (Chairman)

J.P. Morgan Cazenove

+44 (0)20 7742 4000

William Simmonds

Media enquiries

Quill PR

+44 (0)20 7466 5050

Sarah Gibbons-Cook

About Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC

"Finding quality companies from Emerging Europe, the Middle East and Africa."

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC (the "Company") is a UK-based investment trust that was launched on 18 December 2002 and is managed by Baring Fund Managers Limited.

On 13 November 2020, the Company obtained shareholders' approval to broaden its investment policy and will focus on growth and income from quality companies in the Emerging Europe, Middle East and Africa ("EMEA") region. It also changed its name from Baring Emerging Europe PLC to Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC on the same date.

For more information, please visit the Company's website: www.bemoplc.com.

LEI: 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69


