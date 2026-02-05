Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Portfolio Update
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 05
BARINGS EMERGING EMEA OPPORTUNITIES PLC (the "Company")
PORTFOLIO UPDATE
The Company announces that at close of business 31 st January 2026 its ten largest investments were as follows:
% of Net Assets
Gold Fields
6.02%
Al Rajhi Bank
6.00%
Naspers
5.43%
Anglogold Ashanti
5.06%
The Saudi National Bank
4.61%
Capitec
4.36%
Etihad Etisalat
3.97%
Piraeus Bank
3.74%
Firstrand
3.21%
Santander Bank Polska
3.20%
The geographic breakdown at close of business 31 st January 2026 was as follows:
South Africa
28.49%
Saudi Arabia
23.36%
Poland
12.18%
United Arab Emirates
11.38%
Turkey
6.83%
Greece
6.01%
Kuwait
2.51%
Hungary
2.16%
Qatar
1.90%
Kazakhstan
0.99%
United States of America
0.92%
Russia
0.00%
Cash and other net assets
3.27%
TOTAL
100.00%
For any enquiries please contact:
Quill PR
+44 (0)20 7466 5050
Sarah Gibbons-Cook
About Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC
"Finding quality companies from Emerging Europe, the Middle East and Africa."
Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC (the "Company") is a UK based investment trust that was launched on 18 December 2002 and is managed by Baring Fund Managers Limited.
In November 2020, the Company broadened its investment policy to focus on growth and income from quality companies in the Emerging Europe, Middle East and Africa ("EMEA") region. It also changed its name from Baring Emerging Europe PLC to Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC at the same time.
For more information, and to sign up for regular updates, please visit the Company's website: www.bemoplc.com
Legal Entity Identifier ("LEI"):213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69