WKN: 164682 | ISIN: GB0032273343 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BARINGS EMERGING EMEA OPPORTUNITIES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BARINGS EMERGING EMEA OPPORTUNITIES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
05.02.2026 16:24 Uhr
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 05

BARINGS EMERGING EMEA OPPORTUNITIES PLC (the "Company")

PORTFOLIO UPDATE

The Company announces that at close of business 31 st January 2026 its ten largest investments were as follows:

% of Net Assets

Gold Fields

6.02%

Al Rajhi Bank

6.00%

Naspers

5.43%

Anglogold Ashanti

5.06%

The Saudi National Bank

4.61%

Capitec

4.36%

Etihad Etisalat

3.97%

Piraeus Bank

3.74%

Firstrand

3.21%

Santander Bank Polska

3.20%

The geographic breakdown at close of business 31 st January 2026 was as follows:

South Africa

28.49%

Saudi Arabia

23.36%

Poland

12.18%

United Arab Emirates

11.38%

Turkey

6.83%

Greece

6.01%

Kuwait

2.51%

Hungary

2.16%

Qatar

1.90%

Kazakhstan

0.99%

United States of America

0.92%

Russia

0.00%

Cash and other net assets

3.27%

TOTAL

100.00%

For any enquiries please contact:

Quill PR

+44 (0)20 7466 5050

Sarah Gibbons-Cook

About Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC

"Finding quality companies from Emerging Europe, the Middle East and Africa."

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC (the "Company") is a UK based investment trust that was launched on 18 December 2002 and is managed by Baring Fund Managers Limited.

In November 2020, the Company broadened its investment policy to focus on growth and income from quality companies in the Emerging Europe, Middle East and Africa ("EMEA") region. It also changed its name from Baring Emerging Europe PLC to Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC at the same time.

For more information, and to sign up for regular updates, please visit the Company's website: www.bemoplc.com

Legal Entity Identifier ("LEI"):213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69


