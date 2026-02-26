Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 26

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC

It is announced that at the close of business on 25 February 2026, the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) per ordinary share valued on a bid price basis, is:

Including current period revenue to 25 February 2026 989.13 pence per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 989.40 pence per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69

26 February 2026