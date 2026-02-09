Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 09

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC

It is announced that at the close of business on 06 February 2026, the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) per ordinary share valued on a bid price basis, is:

Including current period revenue to 06 February 2026 974.25 pence per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 975.37 pence per ordinary share



Legal Entity Identifier 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69

09 February 2026