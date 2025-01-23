Anzeige
Donnerstag, 23.01.2025
Amazon investiert Millionen in Kernenergie - so können Sie sich früh positionieren!
WKN: A2H6LX | ISIN: FR0013286259 | Ticker-Symbol: 3VG
Stuttgart
23.01.25
14:21 Uhr
0,530 Euro
-0,022
-3,99 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Actusnews Wire
23.01.2025 18:23 Uhr
138 Leser
THERANEXUS ANNOUNCES ITS FINANCIAL CALENDAR FOR 2025

Finanznachrichten News

Lyon, France - January 23, 2025, 6:00 PM CET - Theranexus, an innovative biopharmaceutical company in the treatment of rare neurological diseases, today announces its financial communication agenda for 2025. Each publication will be released after Euronext market closing, unless otherwise specified. These dates are given as an indication, they are likely to be modified if necessary.

Indicative calendar

EventsDates
Cash position as at December 31, 202413 February 2025
2024 Annual Results and Cash position as at 31/03/2529 April 2025
Shareholders' General Meeting26 June 2025, 10 am
Cash position as at June 30, 202510 July 2025
2025 Half-Year Results as at June 30 202525 September 2025
Cash position as at September 30, 2025 23 October 2025

About Theranexus

Theranexus is an innovative biopharmaceutical company that emerged from the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA). The company has a unique platform for the identification and characterization of advanced therapy drug candidates targeting rare neurological disorders and an initial drug candidate in clinical development for Batten disease.

Theranexus is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris (FR0013286259- ALTHX).

For more information :
http://www.theranexus.com
Follow us on Twitter et LinkedIn

Contacts:

THERANEXUS
Christine PLACET
Chief Financial Officer
contact@theranexus.com

FP2COM
Florence PORTEJOIE
Medias relations
+ 33 (0)6 07 76 82 83
fportejoie@fp2com.fr

Disclaimer

This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute an offer of sale, purchase or subscription or the solicitation of a sale, purchase or subscription order for Theranexus shares in any country.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Theranexus and its business, including its prospects and product candidate development. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Theranexus considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that the estimates contained in such forward-looking statements will be verified, which estimates are subject to numerous risks including the risks set forth in the universal registration document filed by the Company with the French regulator, Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) on 30 April 2024 under number D.24-0382, which is available on the Company website (www.theranexus.com).

The reader's attention is particularly drawn to the fact that the Company's current financing horizon is limited to Q1 2026 (taking the aforementioned payments into account) and that, given its financing requirements and dilutive instruments in circulation, the Company's shareholders are likely to experience significant dilution of their stake in the Company in the short or medium term. The Company is also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including the development of economic conditions, the financial markets and the markets in which Theranexus operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Theranexus or not currently considered material by Theranexus.

The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of Theranexus to be materially different from such forward-looking statements. Theranexus expressly declines any obligation to update such forward-looking statements.

Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-89663-theranexus_pr_financial_calendar_2025.pdf

