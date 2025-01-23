ABEO and IFSC renew partnership until 2028, with eyes set on a third Olympic appearance at the LA28 Games for EP Climbing

ABEO, a leading global supplier of sports and leisure equipment, today announced the renewal of the partnership between its EP Climbing brand, a global leader in climbing wall and hold innovation, and the International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC). This renewal marks an impressive 22 years of collaboration, illustrating a strategic alliance serving the development of climbing.

Since the IFSC's creation in 2007, EP Climbing has been at the forefront of competitive climbing, providing high-quality walls, holds, and climbing solutions.

IFSC President Marco Scolaris commented: "Since 2007, EP has been by our side every step of the way, contributing significantly to the success of our competitions, including the most prestigious stage, such as the Olympic Games. This renewal not only confirms our strong relationship, but also represents our shared commitment to looking ahead and continuing to grow our sport on a global scale."

"EP Climbing has had the privilege of growing alongside the IFSC and supporting its athletes on the world's biggest stages," said Olivier Estèves, CEO of ABEO, "We're excited to enter another four-year-cycle, continuing to support climbing with our products and commitment to the global climbing community."

As the official wall supplier for the IFSC, EP Climbing brings decades of expertise and forward-thinking products to climbing competitions worldwide. Most recently, EP Climbing played a key role as the Official Wall Supplier for the Olympic Games Paris 2024, an event where the company's craftsmanship and products helped showcase the sport's growth and dynamic potential. Looking forward, EP Climbing is committed to supporting the IFSC through the upcoming competition seasons and beyond, with eyes set on a third Olympic appearance at the LA28 Games -- where we will also see Para climbing's Olympic debut.

Key to this partnership are EP's industry-leading products, including the TITAN, the first standardized competition wall developed in collaboration with IFSC route setters, and already present in more than 15 places around the world.

EP Climbing remains dedicated to providing climbers with the tools to excel, inspiring the next generation of climbers everywhere.

ABOUT ABEO ABEO is a major player in the sports and leisure market. The Group posted revenue of € 248.4 million for the year ended 31 March 2024, 73% of which was generated outside France, and has 1,446 employees.

ABEO is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of sports and leisure equipment. It also provides assistance in implementing projects for professional customers in the following sectors: specialised sports halls and clubs, leisure centres, education, local authorities, construction professionals, etc.

ABEO has a unique global offering, and operates in a wide variety of market segments, including gymnastics apparatus and landing mats, team sports equipment, physical education, climbing walls, leisure equipment and changing room fittings. The Group has a portfolio of strong brands which partner sports federations and are featured at major sporting events, including the Olympic Games.

ABEO (ISIN code: FR0013185857, ABEO) is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment C.

About the IFSC

The International Federation of Sport Climbing is the international governing body of Sport Climbing. It was founded on 27 January 2007 as a continuation of the International Council for Competition Climbing, created 10 years earlier, in 1997. As a non-profit organisation, the objectives of the IFSC are the direction, regulation, promotion, and development of Sport Climbing competitions worldwide.

On 25 April 2021, the XVII IFSC General Assembly elected the current Executive Board: IFSC President Marco Scolaris, IFSC Vice President Kobinata Toru, IFSC Vice President Wolfgang Wabel, IFSC Secretary General Debra Gawrych, and IFSC Treasurer Pierre You; the Executive Board of the IFSC also includes representatives of the five IFSC Continental Councils, and the President and Vice President of the IFSC Athletes' Commission.

