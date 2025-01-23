Anzeige
23.01.2025 18:54 Uhr
BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - Result of GM

BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - Result of GM

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 23

BlackRock American Income Trust plc (LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)

Results of General Meeting

Following the General Meeting which was held today, we are pleased to announce that the special resolution put to shareholders was passed on a show of hands.

Resolution 1. To authorise the Directors to purchase the Company's ordinary shares for cancellation or to be held in treasury.

Under Listing Rule 9.6.2 a copy of the special resolution has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be made available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism


Proxy votes received in favour of the resolution were as follows:

For & Discretionary

%

Votes Against

%

Votes Withheld

Resolution 1

12,901,463

91.38%

1,216,863

8.62%

10,920

23 January 2025



Release
© 2025 PR Newswire
