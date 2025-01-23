BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - Result of GM
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 23
BlackRock American Income Trust plc (LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)
Results of General Meeting
Following the General Meeting which was held today, we are pleased to announce that the special resolution put to shareholders was passed on a show of hands.
Resolution 1. To authorise the Directors to purchase the Company's ordinary shares for cancellation or to be held in treasury.
Under Listing Rule 9.6.2 a copy of the special resolution has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be made available for inspection at:
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
Proxy votes received in favour of the resolution were as follows:
For & Discretionary
%
Votes Against
%
Votes Withheld
Resolution 1
12,901,463
91.38%
1,216,863
8.62%
10,920
23 January 2025
