BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - Result of GM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 23

BlackRock American Income Trust plc (LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)

Results of General Meeting

Following the General Meeting which was held today, we are pleased to announce that the special resolution put to shareholders was passed on a show of hands.

Resolution 1. To authorise the Directors to purchase the Company's ordinary shares for cancellation or to be held in treasury.

Under Listing Rule 9.6.2 a copy of the special resolution has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be made available for inspection at:



https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism



Proxy votes received in favour of the resolution were as follows:

For & Discretionary % Votes Against % Votes Withheld Resolution 1 12,901,463 91.38% 1,216,863 8.62% 10,920

23 January 2025