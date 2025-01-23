Anzeige
Donnerstag, 23.01.2025

WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Funding Circle Holdings plc
Frankfurt
23.01.25
15:29 Uhr
1,450 Euro
-0,040
-2,68 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
23.01.2025 19:43 Uhr
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
23-Jan-2025 / 18:10 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
23 January 2025 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: 
Date of purchase:               23 January 2025 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      116,266 
Highest price paid per share:         128.50p 
Lowest price paid per share:          125.50p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 127.0001p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 325,187,006 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (325,187,006) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      127.0001p                    116,266

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
750              128.50          08:03:06         00319628743TRLO1     XLON 
1567              127.50          08:50:29         00319647531TRLO1     XLON 
63               126.50          09:59:07         00319692085TRLO1     XLON 
1324              127.50          10:19:30         00319692675TRLO1     XLON 
1637              127.50          10:48:52         00319693671TRLO1     XLON 
896              128.00          11:27:36         00319694792TRLO1     XLON 
420              128.00          11:27:36         00319694793TRLO1     XLON 
121              128.00          11:58:40         00319695460TRLO1     XLON 
500              128.00          11:58:40         00319695461TRLO1     XLON 
377              128.00          12:20:23         00319696087TRLO1     XLON 
154              128.00          12:20:23         00319696088TRLO1     XLON 
961              128.00          12:20:23         00319696089TRLO1     XLON 
724              128.00          12:20:23         00319696090TRLO1     XLON 
735              128.00          12:20:23         00319696091TRLO1     XLON 
3185              128.00          12:20:23         00319696092TRLO1     XLON 
759              128.00          12:20:23         00319696093TRLO1     XLON 
8394              128.00          12:20:23         00319696094TRLO1     XLON 
260              128.00          12:20:23         00319696095TRLO1     XLON 
294              128.00          12:20:23         00319696096TRLO1     XLON 
406              128.00          12:20:23         00319696097TRLO1     XLON 
294              128.00          12:20:23         00319696098TRLO1     XLON 
7140              128.00          12:20:23         00319696099TRLO1     XLON 
1254              128.00          12:20:23         00319696100TRLO1     XLON 
294              128.00          12:20:23         00319696101TRLO1     XLON 
294              128.00          12:20:23         00319696102TRLO1     XLON 
723              128.00          12:20:23         00319696103TRLO1     XLON 
11               128.00          12:20:23         00319696104TRLO1     XLON 
7072              128.00          12:20:23         00319696105TRLO1     XLON 
1505              128.00          12:20:23         00319696109TRLO1     XLON 
204              128.00          12:20:23         00319696106TRLO1     XLON 
8190              128.00          12:20:23         00319696107TRLO1     XLON 
8212              128.00          12:20:23         00319696108TRLO1     XLON 
545              127.00          12:20:32         00319696115TRLO1     XLON 
269              127.00          12:20:32         00319696116TRLO1     XLON 
773              127.00          12:30:48         00319696426TRLO1     XLON 
783              126.50          12:40:47         00319696627TRLO1     XLON 
782              126.50          12:40:47         00319696628TRLO1     XLON 
782              126.00          12:43:11         00319696704TRLO1     XLON 
395              125.50          13:15:58         00319698615TRLO1     XLON 
366              125.50          13:15:58         00319698616TRLO1     XLON 
18               125.50          13:15:58         00319698617TRLO1     XLON 
742              125.50          13:15:58         00319698618TRLO1     XLON 
358              125.50          13:15:58         00319698619TRLO1     XLON 
402              125.50          13:15:58         00319698620TRLO1     XLON 
760              125.50          13:15:58         00319698621TRLO1     XLON 
248              125.50          13:25:54         00319699296TRLO1     XLON 
2676              126.00          14:11:41         00319702725TRLO1     XLON 
2486              126.00          14:11:41         00319702726TRLO1     XLON 
786              126.00          14:12:09         00319702741TRLO1     XLON 
774              126.00          14:12:35         00319702757TRLO1     XLON 
729              125.50          14:15:40         00319702949TRLO1     XLON 
795              125.50          14:15:40         00319702950TRLO1     XLON 
761              125.50          14:15:40         00319702951TRLO1     XLON 
6345              125.50          14:15:40         00319702942TRLO1     XLON 
1293              125.50          14:15:40         00319702943TRLO1     XLON 
4524              125.50          14:15:40         00319702944TRLO1     XLON 
2054              125.50          14:15:40         00319702945TRLO1     XLON 
679              125.50          14:15:40         00319702946TRLO1     XLON 
2054              125.50          14:15:40         00319702947TRLO1     XLON 
664              125.50          14:15:40         00319702948TRLO1     XLON 
1164              125.50          14:15:45         00319702972TRLO1     XLON 
1749              126.00          14:53:58         00319708340TRLO1     XLON 
752              126.00          14:53:58         00319708341TRLO1     XLON 
795              126.00          14:53:58         00319708342TRLO1     XLON 
877              126.00          14:53:58         00319708343TRLO1     XLON 
877              126.00          14:53:58         00319708344TRLO1     XLON 
562              126.00          14:53:58         00319708345TRLO1     XLON 
893              126.00          14:53:58         00319708346TRLO1     XLON 
2285              127.00          15:14:14         00319709612TRLO1     XLON 
2440              127.00          15:14:14         00319709613TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 23, 2025 13:10 ET (18:10 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
