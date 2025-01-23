DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 23-Jan-2025 / 18:10 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 23 January 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: Date of purchase: 23 January 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 116,266 Highest price paid per share: 128.50p Lowest price paid per share: 125.50p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 127.0001p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 325,187,006 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (325,187,006) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 127.0001p 116,266

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased share) Time) number venue 750 128.50 08:03:06 00319628743TRLO1 XLON 1567 127.50 08:50:29 00319647531TRLO1 XLON 63 126.50 09:59:07 00319692085TRLO1 XLON 1324 127.50 10:19:30 00319692675TRLO1 XLON 1637 127.50 10:48:52 00319693671TRLO1 XLON 896 128.00 11:27:36 00319694792TRLO1 XLON 420 128.00 11:27:36 00319694793TRLO1 XLON 121 128.00 11:58:40 00319695460TRLO1 XLON 500 128.00 11:58:40 00319695461TRLO1 XLON 377 128.00 12:20:23 00319696087TRLO1 XLON 154 128.00 12:20:23 00319696088TRLO1 XLON 961 128.00 12:20:23 00319696089TRLO1 XLON 724 128.00 12:20:23 00319696090TRLO1 XLON 735 128.00 12:20:23 00319696091TRLO1 XLON 3185 128.00 12:20:23 00319696092TRLO1 XLON 759 128.00 12:20:23 00319696093TRLO1 XLON 8394 128.00 12:20:23 00319696094TRLO1 XLON 260 128.00 12:20:23 00319696095TRLO1 XLON 294 128.00 12:20:23 00319696096TRLO1 XLON 406 128.00 12:20:23 00319696097TRLO1 XLON 294 128.00 12:20:23 00319696098TRLO1 XLON 7140 128.00 12:20:23 00319696099TRLO1 XLON 1254 128.00 12:20:23 00319696100TRLO1 XLON 294 128.00 12:20:23 00319696101TRLO1 XLON 294 128.00 12:20:23 00319696102TRLO1 XLON 723 128.00 12:20:23 00319696103TRLO1 XLON 11 128.00 12:20:23 00319696104TRLO1 XLON 7072 128.00 12:20:23 00319696105TRLO1 XLON 1505 128.00 12:20:23 00319696109TRLO1 XLON 204 128.00 12:20:23 00319696106TRLO1 XLON 8190 128.00 12:20:23 00319696107TRLO1 XLON 8212 128.00 12:20:23 00319696108TRLO1 XLON 545 127.00 12:20:32 00319696115TRLO1 XLON 269 127.00 12:20:32 00319696116TRLO1 XLON 773 127.00 12:30:48 00319696426TRLO1 XLON 783 126.50 12:40:47 00319696627TRLO1 XLON 782 126.50 12:40:47 00319696628TRLO1 XLON 782 126.00 12:43:11 00319696704TRLO1 XLON 395 125.50 13:15:58 00319698615TRLO1 XLON 366 125.50 13:15:58 00319698616TRLO1 XLON 18 125.50 13:15:58 00319698617TRLO1 XLON 742 125.50 13:15:58 00319698618TRLO1 XLON 358 125.50 13:15:58 00319698619TRLO1 XLON 402 125.50 13:15:58 00319698620TRLO1 XLON 760 125.50 13:15:58 00319698621TRLO1 XLON 248 125.50 13:25:54 00319699296TRLO1 XLON 2676 126.00 14:11:41 00319702725TRLO1 XLON 2486 126.00 14:11:41 00319702726TRLO1 XLON 786 126.00 14:12:09 00319702741TRLO1 XLON 774 126.00 14:12:35 00319702757TRLO1 XLON 729 125.50 14:15:40 00319702949TRLO1 XLON 795 125.50 14:15:40 00319702950TRLO1 XLON 761 125.50 14:15:40 00319702951TRLO1 XLON 6345 125.50 14:15:40 00319702942TRLO1 XLON 1293 125.50 14:15:40 00319702943TRLO1 XLON 4524 125.50 14:15:40 00319702944TRLO1 XLON 2054 125.50 14:15:40 00319702945TRLO1 XLON 679 125.50 14:15:40 00319702946TRLO1 XLON 2054 125.50 14:15:40 00319702947TRLO1 XLON 664 125.50 14:15:40 00319702948TRLO1 XLON 1164 125.50 14:15:45 00319702972TRLO1 XLON 1749 126.00 14:53:58 00319708340TRLO1 XLON 752 126.00 14:53:58 00319708341TRLO1 XLON 795 126.00 14:53:58 00319708342TRLO1 XLON 877 126.00 14:53:58 00319708343TRLO1 XLON 877 126.00 14:53:58 00319708344TRLO1 XLON 562 126.00 14:53:58 00319708345TRLO1 XLON 893 126.00 14:53:58 00319708346TRLO1 XLON 2285 127.00 15:14:14 00319709612TRLO1 XLON 2440 127.00 15:14:14 00319709613TRLO1 XLON

