DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Accenture (ACN), the US-based global consulting company, Thursday announced that it has partnered with BCC Iccrea Group, an Italy-based cooperative banking group, to drive the latter's IT transformation as part of the broader IT reinvention strategy developed by BCC Sistemi Informatici.The plan, supported by an investment of over €300 million over the next three years, aims to accelerate the transformation launched with the Group's formation. Its goal is to enhance service levels for the 114 BCC member banks and subsidiaries, delivering services that are more secure, efficient, innovative, and user-friendly for both members and customers.The new Group IT plan focuses on upgrading and modernizing key core banking applications, expanding the range of products and services offered through digital channels, and accelerating the implementation of its AI strategy.As part of this partnership, Accenture will acquire an equity stake in BCC Sistemi Informatici and focus on enhancing digital platforms, core systems like customer records, current accounts, and settlements, and BCC's data platform. Additionally, Accenture will help strengthen BCC's infrastructure and develop a new service model aimed at improving security and resilience.ACN is currently trading at $360.63 or 0.40% higher on the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX