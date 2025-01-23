WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Rockwell Automation (ROK), Thursday announced that it has opened a new Advanced Technology research lab in Prague, Czech Republic. The lab will focus on developing future industrial technologies, anticipating customer needs, and validating new product concepts.The team will collaborate with local universities to drive innovation and contribute to Rockwell's intellectual property portfolio. This expansion enhances Rockwell's research capabilities and strengthens its position in the European market.ROK closed Thursday's trading at $290.78 up 0.63 percent or $1.83 on the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX