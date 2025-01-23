WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - BD. (BDX), a global medical technology company, and Biosero, a developer of laboratory automation solutions, Thursday announced that they have entered into a framework collaboration agreement to streamline drug discovery and development.This partnership aims to integrate robotic arms with BD's flow cytometry instruments, enabling greater automation within the research and development process.This collaboration will address this by enabling the seamless integration of robotic arms with BD's flow cytometers. This automation will significantly enhance efficiency, particularly in tasks such as sample loading and analysis, which currently require manual intervention.To facilitate this integration, BD will incorporate new software capabilities within its flow cytometer instrument software to ensure compatibility with Biosero's Green Button Go software.Moreover, both companies will collaborate to provide comprehensive support to biopharmaceutical companies and contract research organizations in adapting and implementing robotic arm integration for their specific research needs.BD closed Thursday's trading at $240.47 up 1.22 percent or $2.91 on the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX