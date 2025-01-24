LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Burberry Group (BRBY.L) reported retail revenue of 659 million pounds for the 13 weeks ended 28 December, 2024, compared to 706 million pounds, prior year. Third quarter comparable store sales declined 4% in the period, with varying performance in each region. Americas grew 4%, EMEIA decreased 2%, and Asia Pacific decreased 9%.The Group said, in light of third quarter performance, it is now more likely second-half results will broadly offset the first-half adjusted operating loss, notwithstanding the uncertain macroeconomic environment.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX