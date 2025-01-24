Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc - Rollover of REPO

Anzeige
Freitag, 24.01.2025
Hinter dem nuklearen Ansturm im Silicon Valley: Eine strategische Chance entsteht
24.01.2025 10:24 Uhr
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 24

24 January 2025

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc

("QBT" or "the Company")

Rollover of Director's REPO

Following previous announcements made by the Company regarding the rollover of the Sale & Repurchase Agreement (the "REPO") entered into between the Company's CEO and Executive Chairman, Professor Francesco Gardin, and MC Strategies AG ("MCS"), the Company has been informed that Professor Gardin and MCS have agreed to amend the repurchase price and the repurchase date of the REPO as follows:

  • The term of the REPO under which Professor Gardin is to repurchase 5,000,000 ordinary shares of 0.25p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") has been extended to 30 June 2025.
  • The repurchase price for the 5,000,000 Ordinary Shares has been amended from 3.483p to 3.568p per share (representing a 5% yearly interest rate on the initial purchase price of 3p). All other terms of the REPO remain unchanged.

In addition to the 5,000,000 Ordinary Shares which are the subject of the REPO, Professor Gardin is currently the beneficial owner of further 29,284,149 Ordinary Shares. The 29,284,149 remaining shares will represent the 2.00% of the Company's total issued share capital on admission to trading of the Ordinary Shares on AIM issued pursuant to the placing as announced on 23 January 2025.

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc

Francesco Gardin, CEO and Executive Chairman +39 335 296573

SPAngelCorporateFinance (Nominated Adviser & Broker) Jeff Keating +44 (0)20 3470 0470

Leander(Financial PR)

Christian Taylor-Wilkinson +44 (0) 7795 168 157

About Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc

QBT (AIM: QBT) is an AIM listed investment company which has recently realigned its strategic focus to technology related investments, with special regard to Quantum computing, Blockchain, Cryptocurrencies and AI sectors. The Company has commenced an aggressive R&D and investment programme in the dynamic world of Blockchain Technology, which includes cryptocurrency mining and other advanced blockchain applications.

NOTIFICATIONANDPUBLICDISCLOSUREOFTRANSACTIONSBYPERSONSDISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM:

1.

Detailsofthepersondischarging managerialresponsibilities/personcloselyassociated

a)

Name:

FrancescoGardin

2.

Reasonforthenotification

a)

Position/status:

CEOandExecutiveChairman

b)

Initialnotification/Amendment:

Initialnotification

3.

Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform,auctioneeror auction monitor

a)

Name:

QuantumBlockchainTechnologiesPlc

b)

LEI:

213800FC5DEC582CRZ89

4.

Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;(ii)each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted.

a)

Description of the financial instrument,typeofinstrument: Identification code:

Ordinarysharesof0.25peach ISIN: GB00B50P5B53

b)

Natureofthetransaction:

Extensionofexpirydateofrepurchaseover5,000,000 Ordinary Shares.

c)

Price(s)andvolume(s):

Price(s) Volume(s)

3.568p 5,000,000

d)

Aggregatedinformation: Aggregated volume: Price:

Singletransactionasin4c)above Price(s) Volume(s)

3.568 5,000,000

e)

Dateofthetransaction:

31 December 2024

f)

Placeofthetransaction:

Outsideofatradingvenue


© 2025 PR Newswire
