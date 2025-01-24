WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR), Friday announced the decision to extend its Second Tender Offer at 9,451 Yen per share for the common stock of Fuji Soft Inc., a Japanese system software company, from January 24 to February 7.This is part of the two-stage tender offer scheme for the common shares and share options of Fuji Soft, Inc. through FK Co., Ltd., an entity owned by investment funds managed by KKR.The decision comes as Bain Capital, a Boston-based private investment firm, is competing with KKR to takeover Fuji Soft, with Bain planning to commence an unsolicited tender offer in late January or early February.KKR noted that the extension of additional days would allow shareholders to consider the company's offer in case an alternative tender offer is not commenced.In the pre-market hours, KKR's stock is trading at $165.59, up 0.21 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX