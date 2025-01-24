OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM, AEM.TO) and O3 Mining (OIII.V) jointly announced that Agnico Eagle has taken-up and acquired 110,424,431 common shares of O3 Mining, representing approximately 94.1% of the outstanding common shares of O3 Mining on a basic basis, pursuant to its take-over bid. All of the conditions of the offer have been satisfied or waived.Agnico Eagle has extended the expiry time of the offer by a mandatory period of 10 days to 11:59 p.m. on February 3, 2025 in order to allow the remaining shareholders of O3 Mining to tender their shares to the offer and receive the all-cash offer price of C$1.67 per common share.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX