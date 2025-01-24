DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - AT&T (T) completed a structured sale-leaseback of underutilized central office facilities with private real estate development firm Reign Capital. The transaction generates more than $850 million in upfront cash proceeds for AT&T. The deal includes the asset transfer of 74 properties.The company noted that this model not only monetizes real estate assets as AT&T plans to exit the large majority of its legacy copper network operations by end of year 2029, but it also aligns with the company's strategic capital allocation priorities.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX