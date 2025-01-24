COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Danish healthcare company Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) announced topline results from a phase 1b/2a clinical trial with amycretin, a unimolecular GLP-1 and amylin receptor agonist intended for once weekly subcutaneous administration.The trial investigated the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and proof-of-concept after once-weekly subcutaneous administrations of amycretin in 125 people with overweight or obesity.The trial was a combined single ascending dose, multiple ascending dose and dose-response trial investigating three different maintenance doses with a total treatment duration of up to 36 weeks.The primary endpoint was treatment emergent adverse events. The safety profile of amycretin was consistent with incretin-based therapies. The most common adverse events with amycretin were gastrointestinal and the vast majority were mild to moderate in severity.Based on the results, Novo Nordisk is now planning further clinical development of amycretin in adults with overweight or obesity.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX