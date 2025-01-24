BRASILIA (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 08.15 A.M. ET).In the GreenAllurion Technologies Inc. (ALUR) is up over 297% at $14.69. Nvni Group Limited (NVNI) is up over 29% at $1.93. Dogwood Therapeutics, Inc. (DWTX) is up over 21% at $16.28. Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (OST) is up over 18% at $2.86. SES AI Corporation (SES) is up over 17% at $1.29. Twilio Inc. (TWLO) is up over 16% at $132.53. Lakeside Holding Limited (LSH) is up over 15% at $2.27. PainReform Ltd. (PRFX) is up over 14% at $3.65. Rafael Holdings, Inc. (RFL) is up over 11% at $2.41. RF Acquisition Corp. (RFAC) is up over 7% at $7.25.In the RedJupiter Neurosciences, Inc. (JUNS) is down over 20% at $1.15. Ctrl Group Limited (MCTR) is down over 19% at $5.50. Diginex Limited (DGNX) is down over 16% at $10.66. Decent Holding Inc. (DXST) is down over 16% at $2.09. Skyline Builders Group Holding Limited (SKBL) is down over 15% at $3.92. Upexi, Inc. (UPXI) is down over 11% at $3.73. iCoreConnect Inc. (ICCT) is down over 11% at $2.43. EON Resources Inc. (EONR) is down over 11% at $1.03. East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) is down over 7% at $95.51. Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ARTV) is down over 5% at $5.92.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX