WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - EV giant Tesla Inc. (TSLA) launched a 2025 version of its best-selling Model Y crossover in the United States, Canada, and Europe.The new redesigned version of Model Y has been launched in North America and Europe weeks after it was first released in China.The new version comes ahead of a widely anticipated launch of a cheaper model in the first half of 2025.The EV maker posted a video of the updated sport utility vehicle to X on Thursday. The 'launch series' version of the vehicle starts at $59,990 in the US, 25% higher than its predecessor which costs $47,990. The deliveries are set to begin in March.The new variant comes equipped with the supervised full self-driving software, which is an optional addition in previous Model Y cars for $8,000.The new Model Y features a redesigned fascia, front and rear light bars, and an upgraded interior with ventilated seats, reclining second-row seats and faster Wi-Fi.The new variant also has a slightly extended range of 320 miles, according to Tesla.The Model Y was first launched in 2020 and it became the world's best-selling car in 2023. The model has, however, lost some shine lately, as Tesla recorded its first drop in annual deliveries last year, hurt by competition from rivals in China and Europe.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX