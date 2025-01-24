PHILADELPHIA (dpa-AFX) - Comcast (CMCSA, CMCSK), Friday revealed that the company planned a $15 million investment to enhance and expand its high-speed, dependable network throughout Charlotte County, Florida.This upgrade will bring Xfinity and Comcast Business services to thousands of homes and businesses in areas such as Rotunda West, Gulf Cove, South Gulf Cove, Port Charlotte, and surrounding neighborhoods.The new network offers Charlotte County access to fast, reliable internet, with speeds of up to 1.2 Gbps for residential users and up to 100 Gbps for businesses, surpassing competitors' offerings.CMCSA is currently trading at $37.46 down 0.04 percent or $0.01 on the Nasdaq.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX