BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - ProSiebenSat.1 Media (PBSFF.PK), a German mass media and digital company, said that its Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Andreas Wiele, will not seek a further term of office as a member and Chairman of the Supervisory Board after the regular expiry of his term of office. Therefore, he intends to step down from the Supervisory Board at the end of the Annual General Meeting on May 28, 2025.The company noted that the announcement also immediately initiates the orderly search by the Supervisory Board and the Nomination Committee for a suitable successor, with the aim of submitting a proposal to the regular Annual General Meeting in May 2025.