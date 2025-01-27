Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 27.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
US-Präsident setzt auf die Solana Blockchain! Diese Krypto-Perle profitiert enorm!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 912613 | ISIN: FR0000062671 | Ticker-Symbol: 2G3
Tradegate
24.01.25
13:45 Uhr
19,020 Euro
+0,060
+0,32 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EXAIL TECHNOLOGIES SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EXAIL TECHNOLOGIES SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,80019,50007:41
18,68018,84007:39
Actusnews Wire
27.01.2025 07:23 Uhr
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

EXAIL TECHNOLOGIES (ex GROUPE GORGE): Exail Technologies exceeds its expectations in terms of deleveraging and order intake in 2024

Finanznachrichten News

Press release

Paris, 27 January 2025

After a particularly active end of the year, Exail Technologies is now able to provide preliminary figures for deleveraging and order intake for the year 2024, significantly above the company's expectations. The information below is provided on a provisional basis and has not yet been audited by the statutory auditors.

The commercial momentum accelerated at the end of the year in a favorable context across all the group's markets. The company received around €145 million in orders in the fourth quarter of 2024, including the firm part of the drone order under the SLAMF program, and several other notable contracts, such as the first order for a transoceanic DriX (see the dedicated press releases on these two orders here: link to the press releases).

In total, Exail Technologies achieved an order intake of approximately €450 million in 2024, an increase of around 40% compared to last year.

At the same time, the company generated larger-than-expected cash flows. The efforts made over several quarters on negotiating customer payment terms, cash management, and the good progress of delivery milestones are paying off: the company's adjusted net debt excluding ICG bonds1 stands at around €145 million at end-December 2024. This is down by approximately €80 million compared to the adjusted net debt estimated at the time of the acquisition of iXblue in September 2022.

Evolution of adjusted net debt, excluding ICG bonds, since the closing of the iXblue acquisition (see pdf version).

Deleveraging should be even more notable in terms of the adjusted net debt/current EBITDA ratio, which will be communicated during the 2025 annual results.

With an order book exceeding €700 million at the beginning of 2025 and favorable momentum across all the group's markets, Exail Technologies expresses strong confidence in its prospects. For 2024, the company reaffirms the objectives announced at the beginning of the year: the group aimed for double-digit revenue growth and an increase in current EBITDA in absolute terms.

Upcoming Publications

  • February 19, 2025: activity of the 4th quarter 2025
  • March 25, 2025: 2024 annual results[1]

About Exail Technologies

Exail Technologies is an industrial company specializing in high technologies in the field of autonomous robotics with vertical integration of its activities. The group offers complex systems of drones, navigation, as well as products for aerospace and photonics. Exail Technologies ensures performance, reliability, and security for its civil and military clients operating in harsh environments and generates its revenue in nearly 80 countries.

Exail Technologies is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B (EXA) and is part of the Euronext Tech Leaders segment, which includes over 110 leading or high-growth tech companies in their fields.

www.exail-technologies.com

Contacts :
Investors Relations
Hugo Soussan
Tel. +33 (0)1 44 77 94 86
h.soussan@exail-technologies.com

Anne-Pauline Petureaux
Tel. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 72
apetureaux@actus.fr		Media Relations
Manon Clairet
Tel. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73
mclairet@actus.fr

[1] Adjusted net debt is financial debt excluding the application of IFRS 16, reduced by cash including treasury shares. ICG bonds are excluded because they do not generate cash outflows before maturity and are not taken into account in the calculation of covenants. Detailed information on the group's financial structuring is available in previous financial presentations and in the 2023 URD.

2 Company estimate on the base of a comparable scope. The situation as of September 30, 2022, has not been subject to a closing of accounts or an audit by the statutory auditors.

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: lZxplcZvlZvKnHGcZMdlmpWYmW6SxJOYZWKWl2lraJeYamxim2lmbpvLZnFqm2xq
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-89674-cp_exail-technologies_deleveraging-et-commandes_en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2025 Actusnews Wire
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.