EXAIL TECHNOLOGIES (ex GROUPE GORGE): Exail Technologies exceeds its expectations in terms of deleveraging and order intake in 2024

Press release

Paris, 27 January 2025

After a particularly active end of the year, Exail Technologies is now able to provide preliminary figures for deleveraging and order intake for the year 2024, significantly above the company's expectations. The information below is provided on a provisional basis and has not yet been audited by the statutory auditors.

The commercial momentum accelerated at the end of the year in a favorable context across all the group's markets. The company received around €145 million in orders in the fourth quarter of 2024, including the firm part of the drone order under the SLAMF program, and several other notable contracts, such as the first order for a transoceanic DriX (see the dedicated press releases on these two orders here: link to the press releases).

In total, Exail Technologies achieved an order intake of approximately €450 million in 2024, an increase of around 40% compared to last year.

At the same time, the company generated larger-than-expected cash flows. The efforts made over several quarters on negotiating customer payment terms, cash management, and the good progress of delivery milestones are paying off: the company's adjusted net debt excluding ICG bonds1 stands at around €145 million at end-December 2024. This is down by approximately €80 million compared to the adjusted net debt estimated at the time of the acquisition of iXblue in September 2022.

Evolution of adjusted net debt, excluding ICG bonds, since the closing of the iXblue acquisition (see pdf version).

Deleveraging should be even more notable in terms of the adjusted net debt/current EBITDA ratio, which will be communicated during the 2025 annual results.

With an order book exceeding €700 million at the beginning of 2025 and favorable momentum across all the group's markets, Exail Technologies expresses strong confidence in its prospects. For 2024, the company reaffirms the objectives announced at the beginning of the year: the group aimed for double-digit revenue growth and an increase in current EBITDA in absolute terms.

Upcoming Publications

February 19, 2025: activity of the 4th quarter 2025

March 25, 2025: 2024 annual results[1]

About Exail Technologies

Exail Technologies is an industrial company specializing in high technologies in the field of autonomous robotics with vertical integration of its activities. The group offers complex systems of drones, navigation, as well as products for aerospace and photonics. Exail Technologies ensures performance, reliability, and security for its civil and military clients operating in harsh environments and generates its revenue in nearly 80 countries.

Exail Technologies is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B (EXA) and is part of the Euronext Tech Leaders segment, which includes over 110 leading or high-growth tech companies in their fields.

www.exail-technologies.com

[1] Adjusted net debt is financial debt excluding the application of IFRS 16, reduced by cash including treasury shares. ICG bonds are excluded because they do not generate cash outflows before maturity and are not taken into account in the calculation of covenants. Detailed information on the group's financial structuring is available in previous financial presentations and in the 2023 URD.

2 Company estimate on the base of a comparable scope. The situation as of September 30, 2022, has not been subject to a closing of accounts or an audit by the statutory auditors.

