BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Stabilus SE (SIUAF), a supplier of motion control solutions, reported that its profit for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025 rose to 14.3 million euros from 12.2 million euros in the same quarter of the prior year.The company said it benefited from diversifying its business with the acquisition of Destaco in the first quarter of fiscal 2025. The revenue and earnings contributions from Destaco, along with growth in the Distributors, Independent Aftermarket, and E-commerce (DIAMEC) market segment, were key drivers of the increase.Adjusted operating profit for the quarter was 37.8 million euros up from 33.3 million euros in the prior year.Quarterly group revenue increased by 6.7% to 326.0 million euros, from 305.4 million euros in the previous year. However, there was an organic revenue decline of 5.8%.Looking ahead for fiscal year 2025, the company continues to expect revenue of 1.3 billion euros to 1.45 billion euros, and an adjusted EBIT margin in the range of 11% to 13%.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX