The first Hot Wheels Ferrari product will be available this spring

The full collection will include Ferrari models for all levels of die-cast car fans, ranging from ultra-premium to the Mainline Collection and even RC

Today at the Nuremberg International Toy Fair, Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) announced a new Hot Wheels partnership with Ferrari, the legendary luxury car manufacturer, to develop a full range of Hot Wheels products. As the first time in more than 10 years that Hot Wheels products will be adorned with the iconic Prancing Horse, the collection will deliver a wide range of Ferrari classics and the newest and most technologically advanced models, including celebrated racing and road cars. The first product drop of the collaboration will take place this spring, with the first die-cast available for pre-order on Mattel Creations. Additional announcements and product drops will follow throughout 2025 and beyond.

Since Hot Wheels was founded in 1968, the two iconic brands have collaborated many times with 26 previous models. Several of these Ferrari castings have become highly sought after by collectors. The new product line will expand on the previous die-cast collection and will include limited-edition models available through Mattel Creations, RC models and 1:64 scale die-casts available wherever Hot Wheels are sold globally.

"It was a passion project for the Hot Wheels team to deliver authentic visions of these iconic Ferrari models for the next generation of car lovers to enjoy while, at the same time, creating something extra-special for collectors to appreciate," said Roberto Stanichi, executive vice president of Hot Wheels and Head of Vehicles Building Sets at Mattel, "We look forward to seeing the world's reaction to our vision for some of the most beautiful rolling works of art in automotive history, crafted by our team of design experts that can do it better than anyone else can."

Ferrari is not only one of the most prestigious and luxurious car manufacturers, but also the most successful racing brand in the world, winning more than 5,000 races across multiple categories, including 16 Constructors' Championships and 15 Drivers' Championships in Formula 1. The company's accomplishments in racing solidified its reputation as an esteemed sports car manufacturer.

Following the initial release this spring, the collaboration will expand over the course of 2025 and beyond. For more information, please visit www.hotwheels.com/ferrari.

