INFORMA MARKETS - ENGINEERING: Amazon, Nvidia and University of California to Keynote 30th Edition of DesignCon

DesignCon (Jan. 28-30), the premiere event for chip, board and systems design engineers, today announces keynote speakers for the event. Carl Haber, Senior Scientist, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, University of California, John Linford Principal Technical Product Manager, Nvidia and Nima Mahanfar, Director of Engineering, Amazon's Project Kuiper Systems, will present at the 2025 event.

Haber will present "Electronics for Future High Energy Particle Colliders,"?a look at particle physics starting at the turn of the 20th Century with the discovery of radiation and atomic structure. Discoveries over the last 125 years were enabled by increasingly powerful and sophisticated instruments to measure the tracks and energy of particles created at accelerators, colliders and in astrophysical sources and an international effort is now underway to both upgrade existing facilities at the European Center for Particle Physics (CERN), for higher data rates, and plan for a next generation of colliders.

In the keynote titled, "The Transformative Power of Accelerated Computing & AI," Linford will explore how accelerated computing, physics-informed AI and generative AI are revolutionizing the modern manufacturing landscape. These technologies empower engineers and designers to overcome constraints, enabling faster innovation, sustainable practices and unprecedented levels of precision and creativity. From simulating complex physical processes to generating optimized designs, the tools go beyond enhancing workflows, unlocking new manufacturing capabilities and fundamentally reshaping industries.

Mahanfar, is presenting "Enabling Global Connectivity with Low Earth Orbit Satellite Technology." Amazon's Project Kuiper is deploying a constellation of more than 3,200 low Earth orbit satellites to provide access to fast, reliable internet connectivity to customers all over the world. Designing the communications payload for these satellites requires the typical balancing act of size, weight and power, but that is just one piece of a bigger puzzle to make best use of available bandwidth and spectrum across Project Kuiper's network, while providing a service that is affordable for customers. Learn how Project Kuiper's engineers approach the challenges of relaying customer data through space and continuously innovating to reduce costs and increase performance across the network.?

"DesignCon celebrates a milestone of 30 years with the most impressive slate of keynotes to date, all dedicated to the critical technological advancements taking place in the heart of Silicon Valley," says Suzanne Deffree, Group Event Director, Informa Markets Engineering. "Due to the rapid pace of changes in the sector, DesignCon continues to provide a community-like environment to discuss ways to best support the rapid growth."

Home to over 6,600 tech companies and generating $275 billion in annual tech GDP , Silicon Valley stands as a global epicenter of advancement and economic growth. By bringing together industry experts sharing insights in AI, global satellite connectivity and particle physics, the 30th edition of DesignCon celebrates the region's legacy of pioneering technologies and cross-disciplinary collaboration, empowering the next generation to push the boundaries of engineering and design.

Along with the keynotes highlighting technological advancements, the event will also present its prestigious awards for Engineer of the Year, Best Paper Awards and 40 Under 40 honorees.

