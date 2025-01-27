WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS), Monday announced that its Chief Executive Officer LeRoy Carlson, Jr. has decided to step down from the position, while assuming the newly created Vice Chair role, effective February 1.He will be succeeded by Walter Carlson, who had previously served as an attorney at Sidley Austin LLP.In the pre-market hours, TDS is trading at $35.40, down 1.39 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX