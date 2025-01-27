Crexendo, Inc.: Crexendo Announces v44.2 Release with AI Innovations Propelling the Future of Communication

Crexendo®, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO), an award-winning software technology company that is a premier provider of cloud communication platform software and unified communication as service (UCaaS) offerings, including voice, video, contact center, and managed IT services tailored to businesses of all sizes, is proud to announce the release of v44.2 of the Crexendo NetSapiens Platform. This release introduces a suite of groundbreaking AI features at its core, enabling users to create, engage, and analyze business communication effectively, efficiently and affordably

The new NetSapiens Video AI Studio offers service providers an advanced AI-driven video conferencing solution that enables their customers to showcase their brand with fully customizable interfaces, including logos, colors, and integrated mobile and desktop apps. By enabling Service Providers to brand the way they want, businesses can maintain a cohesive brand experience across all platforms. With features like live streaming to YouTube and interactive tools such as polls, surveys, and live chat, the Video Studio enhances engagement for both businesses and their audiences. Additionally, the platform includes an artificial intelligence companion that brings automated meeting recordings, transcriptions, sentiment analysis, and smart search into one seamless tool, providing valuable insights to help businesses gauge the overall tone of meetings and understand how positive or negative their interactions were, ultimately optimizing productivity and enabling data-driven decisions based on real-time analysis of conversations.

With v44.2, Crexendo has added in a best-in-class AI-powered Speech-to-Text Transcription. This sets a new standard in accuracy, with the industry's most advanced model offering unmatched transcription quality. Crexendo's AI transcription technology delivers an exponential improvement over competitors and is designed to streamline workflows, helping businesses turn meetings into actionable insights.

"With the launch of v44.2, we are taking another giant step in bringing AI-driven communication solutions to the forefront of the industry," said Jeff Korn, CEO & Chairman of Crexendo. "Our goal has always been to empower businesses to operate more effectively, and this release brings that vision to life with tools that deliver personalized, efficient, and intelligent communication experiences. This release is part of our commitment to remain on the cutting edge of telecommunications software and equip our customers to compete in the AI driven environment."

Crexendo is focused and committed to enhancing communication experiences with intuitive, flexible tools that enable businesses to engage with their teams, customers, and partners more effectively. With v44.2, AI is at the core of this transformation, enabling personalized, intelligent communication at scale.

About Crexendo®

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning software technology company that is a premier provider of cloud communication platform software and unified communications as a service (UCaaS) offerings, including voice, video, contact center, and managed IT services tailored to businesses of all sizes. Our cloud communications software solutions currently support over five million end users globally, through an extensive network of over 235 cloud communication platform software subscribers and our direct retail offering.

