Crexendo, Inc.: Crexendo's AI-Native Software Platform Selected By VOIPLY to Accelerate Cloud Innovation

Crexendo®, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO), an award-winning software technology company that is a premier provider of cloud communication platform software and unified communication as a service (UCaaS) offerings, including voice, video, contact center, and managed IT services tailored to businesses of all sizes, today announced that VOIPLY, a rapidly growing nationwide cloud communications provider for business and residential customers, has selected Crexendo's NetSapiens platform as their next generation growth platform.

VOIPLY, needed a solution that could empower their expansion while delivering a more profitable and feature rich platform. After evaluating several platforms, VOIPLY chose Crexendo's NetSapiens platform to unlock unrestricted growth and profitability.

"We chose Crexendo's AI-native platform for its advanced technology and the freedom it provides to innovate," said Shea Georgetti, CEO of VOIPLY. "Crexendo's session-based pricing has liberated us from the constraints of expensive, rigid pricing models, enabling us to grow more freely and enhance our profitability. The ability to purchase without being locked into a subscription, along with the secure and scalable hosting on Crexendo's robust Oracle Cloud infrastructure (OCI), makes it the perfect solution for our evolving needs."

"We're excited to partner with VOIPLY as they leverage the full potential of Crexendo's AI-native platform," said Jeff Korn, Chairman and CEO of Crexendo. "The NetSapiens Platform provides VOIPLY with the flexibility to grow and customize their offerings, enabling them to take full control of their destiny. With Crexendo's advanced technology, VOIPLY is empowered to explore new possibilities and create more personalized solutions for their customers. We're proud to be the engine in VOIPLY's transformation and look forward to supporting their continued success as they redefine what's possible in cloud communications. We are excited by their confidence in our best in the industry software platform. They understand our disruptive model of sessions not seats and will benefit from our open API's for the future and we are thrilled to be a part of their growth."

This partnership marks a pivotal moment for VOIPLY as they embrace a future defined by flexibility, innovation, and growth. As the cloud communications landscape continues to evolve, Crexendo is proud to play a key role in VOIPLY's journey, empowering them to unlock their full potential and drive long-term success.

About Crexendo®

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning software technology company that is a premier provider of cloud communication platform software and unified communications as a service (UCaaS) offerings, including voice, video, contact center, and managed IT services tailored to businesses of all sizes. Our cloud communications software solutions currently support over six million end users globally, through an extensive network of over 235 cloud communication platform software subscribers and our direct retail offering.

About VOIPLY

Voiply is a rapidly growing nationwide provider of VoIP solutions for both home and business customers. With a strong focus on simplicity, affordability, and customer satisfaction, Voiply delivers reliable cloud-based phone services designed to meet the needs of modern households and businesses. Serving over 50,000 customers across the United States and Canada, Voiply continues to expand its footprint with innovative features, flexible plans, and outstanding support.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor' for such forward-looking statements. The words, "believe,' "expect,' "anticipate,' "estimate," "will' and other similar statements of expectation identify forward-looking statements. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include information about Crexendo (i) being excited to partner with VOIPLY as they leverage the full potential of Crexendo's AI-native platform; (ii) NetSapiens Platform provides VOIPLY with the flexibility to grow and customize their offerings, enabling them to take full control of their destiny; (iii) having advanced technology allowing VOIPLY to be empowered to explore new possibilities and create more personalized solutions for their customers' (iv) being proud to be the engine in VOIPLY's transformation and looking forward to supporting their continued success as they redefine what's possible in cloud communications; (v) being excited by their confidence in it's best in the industry software platform; (vi) understanding that VOIPLY will benefit from the Company disruptive model of sessions not seats and open API's and (vii) and being thrilled to be a part of VOIPLY's growth.

For a more detailed discussion of risk factors that may affect Crexendo's operations and results, please refer to the company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and Form 10-Qs as filed with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

