WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) Monday said that it appointed Srinivasan Gopalan as its new chief operating officer, effective March 1, 2025.Gopalan has been a director for nearly four years, with his most recent term beginning in 2022.Gopalan has held senior leadership positions at various organizations including Bharti Airtel in India, CapitalOne in the UK, Vodafone, T-Mobile UK.