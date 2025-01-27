Aflac: Will Dental Insurance Cover Implants?

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / January 27, 2025 / Many patients looking to replace damaged, decayed, or missing teeth may have considered dental implants for their functional and aesthetic benefits. These devices look and feel almost no different from natural teeth. However, the procedure is lengthy, and costs can be quite high. So, for prospective patients who wonder, "does dental insurance cover implants?", this article will dive into the costs of dental implants and explain how insurance coverage works for these devices.

What are dental implants?

Dental implants are oral devices that attach and fuse to the jawbone to mimic the look and function of natural teeth more closely than other dental devices. They consist of three parts:

Post or screw: The dentist inserts this into the patient's gum to attach it to the jawbone. It then fuses to the jawbone over several months, a process called osseointegration. This allows it to mimic the tooth root, creating a stable base for the rest of the implant.

Abutment: This is mounted onto the implant post and protrudes the gums, providing a base on which the crown rests.

Crown: This is an artificial version of the visible portion of the tooth. It's colored and contoured to match the characteristics of the specific teeth being replaced. For example, a patient who needs an incisor tooth replaced can get an implant shaped like an incisor tooth.

All three parts combined look and function like a normal tooth, making it appear as if the original tooth was restored. A few kinds of dental implants exist:

Endosteal: The screw is surgically placed into the jawbone. This is the most common type of dental implant and is often used in patients with dentures or bridges.

Subperiosteal: The dentist places the post on top of the jawbone rather than in it. This may be used in patients with less natural jawbone in the target area or who don't want to perform bone grafts.

Zygoma: The dentist places the implant in the cheekbone instead of the jawbone. The screws are much longer to cover a larger distance. These may be used for upper teeth implants in patients who lack a sufficient amount of jawbone in the area.

Dentists can recommend and perform single-tooth, multi-tooth, or full-mouth implants depending on the patient's situation and needs.

Dental implant costs without insurance

Dental implants generally cost $3,500 to $6,700 per tooth, with the average for a porcelain implant falling around $4,800.1 This cost includes the components and the surgical procedure.

Implants are among the most expensive procedures due to their complexity and length. Regular dental implants involve several visits over at least three to six months to place them. Same-day dental implants can shorten the timeline, but the procedure remains complex, and it still takes months for implants to fuse to the jawbone.Other factors can impact the cost of dental implants:

Materials: Some materials, like zirconia, offer increased strength without sacrificing looks. However, they cost more since they're more advanced.

Number of teeth: The more teeth that need implants, the more one must pay for the procedure due to more implant components and a higher level of complexity.

Dental expertise: A specialist with implant expertise will cost more to account for the high quality of work.

Location: Dentists in areas with high living costs charge more to remain profitable. State and local regulations around dentistry and general business could also impact their pricing.

Does a dental insurance policy cover implants?

Dental insurance plans may help cover dental implants. However, the dental implants must be shown to be medically necessary since private dental insurance rarely covers cosmetic dentistry.

Some plans explicitly state they cover dental implants, whereas others don't state that but may cover them anyway. Regardless, most dental plans offer 50% coverage for major services, such as dental implants. The patient may still owe copays and coinsurance and hit their annual coverage limit.

Fortunately, dental implants can last up to 20 years when cared for properly. The convenience of restoring tooth look and function, alongside the reduced need for ongoing procedures, could ultimately reduce the overall costs an individual pays over that time.

Now, many wonder, "what does dental insurance cover beyond implants?", to see if keeping their policy in the long term is worth it.Dental insurance also covers 100% of preventive care and 80% of basic services, such as fillings. Therefore, a dental insurance policy may make sense to keep in the long run to prevent dental issues and maintain good oral health.

The bottom line

Dental implants can restore a natural tooth's function and look, making it a desirable procedure. However, these benefits are costly - dental implants are one of the most expensive treatments.

Fortunately, dental insurance can bring costs down, and some dentists may be open to financing or payment plans. Plus, well-maintained implants can last for decades, reducing the need for further dental work.

Patients looking for restorative dental care should weigh the high cost of implants, even with insurance, against the excellent benefits. Speaking to a dentist can help determine the best course of action.

