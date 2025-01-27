WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - L3Harris Technologies (LHX), Monday announced that the company has secured a contract worth nearly $300 million from the U.S. Army for full-rate production of Manpack and Leader radios under the Handheld, Manpack & Small Form Fit program.These advanced communication solutions are designed to enhance the resilience and effectiveness of U.S. soldiers in all operational environments. They ensure seamless interoperability from the tactical edge to the aerial tier, even in the face of adversarial electronic warfare.LHX is currently trading at $221.10 up 1.12 percent or $2.45 on the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX