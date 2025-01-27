Irish Residential Properties REIT plc: Notice of Preliminary Results

DJ Correction: Notice of Preliminary Results

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES) Notice of Preliminary Results 27-Jan-2025 / 17:42 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Irish Residential Properties REIT plc Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (the "Company") today announces that it will be releasing its Preliminary Results for the period from 1 January 2024 to 31 December 2024 at 7.00am GMT on Thursday 20 February 2025. An investor conference call will be hosted by I-RES' management at 9.00am GMT on 20 February 2025. The details for this call are outlined below: Ireland (Local): 01 691 7842 Ireland (Toll-Free): 1 800 816 490 United Kingdom (Local): +44 20 3936 2999 United Kingdom (Toll-Free): +44 800 358 1035 Canada (Local): 1 613 699 6539 Canada (Toll-Free): 1 833 2942 546 USA (Local): 1 646 664 1960 USA (Toll-Free): 1 855 9796 654 All Other Locations: +44 20 3936 2999 Global Dial-In Numbers Participant access code: 797552 To listen to the investor conference call using the Live Webcast Facility, please register at: Webcast Link: https://www.investis-live.com/ires-reit/6793bc89995564000f84c242/gerwf We recommend you register for the Live Webcast Facility at least 15 minutes before the start of the call. Should you have difficulties accessing the Live Webcast Facility please contact your IT team or use the teleconference facility (referred to above) to dial in via telephone. It will not be possible to use the Live Webcast Facility to ask questions. The Company's Results Presentation will be available on the I-RES website at https://www.iresreit.ie/investors/ results-centre A replay will be available after the call is completed using the following details: 0190 38 107. The Passcode for the Instant Replay is 357043. The replay will expire on Thursday, March 06, 2025 11:59 PM GMT END For further information please contact: For Investor Relations: Irish Residential Properties REIT plc Anna-Marie Curry, Company Secretary investors@iresreit.ie Tel: +353 (0) 1 563 4012 Eddie Byrne, Chief Executive Officer investors@iresreit.ie Tel: +353 (0) 1 557 0974 For Media Queries: Cathal Barry, Drury iresreit@drury.ie Tel: +353 (0) 87 227 9281 Gavin McLoughlin, Drury iresreit@drury.ie Tel: +353 (0) 86 035 3749 About Irish Residential Properties REIT plc Irish Residential Properties REIT plc ("I-RES") is a growth oriented Real Estate Investment Trust providing quality professionally managed homes in sustainable communities in Ireland. I-RES aims to be the provider of choice for the Irish living sector, known for excellent service and for operating responsibly, minimising its environmental impact, and maximising its contribution to the community. The Company's shares are listed on Euronext Dublin. Further information at www.iresreit.ie. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: IE00BJ34P519 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: IRES LEI Code: 635400EOPACLULRENY18 Sequence No.: 373049 EQS News ID: 2075627 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

