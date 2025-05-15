Irish Residential Properties REIT plc: Result of AGM

DJ Result of AGM

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES) Result of AGM 15-May-2025 / 14:18 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15 May 2025 Irish Residential Properties REIT plc ("the Company or "I-RES") Result of AGM Irish Residential Properties REIT plc ("the Company" or "I-RES") announces that, at its Annual General Meeting held today, 15 May 2025, at The Herbert Park Hotel, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4, Ireland, all of the resolutions put to the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting were passed. The full text of each resolution, together with explanatory notes, was included in the Notice of Annual General Meeting circulated to shareholders on 11 April 2025 and made available on the Company's website at https://www.iresreit.ie/ investors/shareholder-meetings Voting on all resolutions was conducted by poll and the results are set out below: Resolution Title For For Against Against Withheld* Total Votes Percent Issued Number Percent Percent Capital 12/01 CONSIDER FINANCIAL 314,254,090 100.00% 0 0.00% 220,291 314,254,090 59.92% STATEMENT 12/02A RE-ELECT HUGH 296,212,835 94.19% 18,261,546 5.81% 0 314,474,381 59.96% SCOTT-BARRETT 12/02B RE-ELECT EDDIE BYRNE 312,272,569 99.30% 2,201,812 0.70% 0 314,474,381 59.96% 12/02C RE-ELECT JOAN GARAHY 309,256,716 98.34% 5,217,665 1.66% 0 314,474,381 59.96% 12/02D RE-ELECT AMY FREEDMAN 310,281,792 98.67% 4,192,589 1.33% 0 314,474,381 59.96% 12/02E RE-ELECT DENISE TURNER 311,653,250 99.10% 2,821,131 0.90% 0 314,474,381 59.96% 12/02F RE-ELECT RICHARD 296,105,584 94.16% 18,368,797 5.84% 0 314,474,381 59.96% NESBITT 12/02G RE-ELECT STEFANIE 312,630,099 99.41% 1,844,282 0.59% 0 314,474,381 59.96% FRENSCH 12/02H RE-ELECT TOM KAVANAGH 312,632,099 99.41% 1,842,282 0.59% 0 314,474,381 59.96% 12/03 AUTH TO CALL GENERAL 261,699,835 83.22% 52,774,546 16.78% 0 314,474,381 59.96% MEETING 12/04 KPMG AS AUDITOR 298,336,932 94.87% 16,117,449 5.13% 20,000 314,454,381 59.96% 12/05 FIX AUDITOR 314,304,283 99.95% 150,098 0.05% 20,000 314,454,381 59.96% REMUNERATION 12/06 CONSIDER REM REPORT 294,783,036 93.74% 19,691,345 6.26% 0 314,474,381 59.96% 12/07 ALLOT RELEVANT 277,812,820 88.34% 36,661,561 11.66% 0 314,474,381 59.96% SECURITIES 12/08A AUTHORITY TO DIS-APPLY 310,767,989 98.82% 3,706,392 1.18% 0 314,474,381 59.96% 12/08B ADDITIONAL AUTH TO 310,767,989 98.82% 3,706,392 1.18% 0 314,474,381 59.96% DIS-APPLY 12/09 MAKE MARKET PURCHASES 303,614,114 98.32% 5,192,293 1.68% 5,667,974 308,806,407 58.88% 12/10 RE-ALLOT TREASURY 314,474,381 100.00% 0 0.00% 0 314,474,381 59.96% SHARES 12/11 AMENDMENT TO ARTICLES 303,869,935 100.00% 0 0.00% 10,604,446 303,869,935 57.94% OF ASSOC

*A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the proportion of votes for or against a resolution.

In accordance with the Listing Rules of Euronext Dublin, copies of the resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting relating to special business of the

Company have been forwarded to Euronext Dublin and will shortly be available for inspection at:

Euronext Dublin OAM Filing

END

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations:

Eddie Byrne, Chief Executive Officer Tel: +353 (0)1 5570974

Stephen Mulcair, Manager, Investor Relations Tel: +353 (0)1 5570974

email: investors@iresreit.ie

Media enquiries:

Cathal Barry, Drury Tel: +353 (0)87 227 9281

Gavin McLoughlin, Drury Tel: +353 (0)86 035 3749

email: iresreit@drury.ie

About Irish Residential Properties REIT plc

I-RES provides high-quality rental homes and exceptional service to our residents, through our integrated teams, to generate sustainable value for our shareholders. The Company's shares are listed on Euronext Dublin. Further information at www.iresreit.ie.

