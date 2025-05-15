Anzeige
WKN: A1XEQV | ISIN: IE00BJ34P519
Frankfurt
15.05.25 | 09:15
1,006 Euro
+2,03 % +0,020
Dow Jones News
15.05.2025 15:51 Uhr
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc: Result of AGM

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Result of AGM 

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES) 
Result of AGM 
15-May-2025 / 14:18 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
15 May 2025 
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc 
("the Company or "I-RES") 
Result of AGM 
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc ("the Company" or "I-RES") announces that, at its Annual General Meeting held 
today, 15 May 2025, at The Herbert Park Hotel, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4, Ireland, all of the resolutions put to the 
shareholders at the Annual General Meeting were passed. 
The full text of each resolution, together with explanatory notes, was included in the Notice of Annual General Meeting 
circulated to shareholders on 11 April 2025 and made available on the Company's website at https://www.iresreit.ie/ 
investors/shareholder-meetings 
Voting on all resolutions was conducted by poll and the results are set out below: 
Resolution  Title         For     For   Against  Against  Withheld* Total Votes Percent Issued 
Number                      Percent       Percent              Capital 
12/01     CONSIDER FINANCIAL   314,254,090 100.00% 0     0.00%   220,291  314,254,090 59.92% 
       STATEMENT 
12/02A    RE-ELECT HUGH     296,212,835 94.19%  18,261,546 5.81%   0     314,474,381 59.96% 
       SCOTT-BARRETT 
12/02B    RE-ELECT EDDIE BYRNE  312,272,569 99.30%  2,201,812 0.70%   0     314,474,381 59.96% 
12/02C    RE-ELECT JOAN GARAHY  309,256,716 98.34%  5,217,665 1.66%   0     314,474,381 59.96% 
12/02D    RE-ELECT AMY FREEDMAN 310,281,792 98.67%  4,192,589 1.33%   0     314,474,381 59.96% 
12/02E    RE-ELECT DENISE TURNER 311,653,250 99.10%  2,821,131 0.90%   0     314,474,381 59.96% 
12/02F    RE-ELECT RICHARD    296,105,584 94.16%  18,368,797 5.84%   0     314,474,381 59.96% 
       NESBITT 
12/02G    RE-ELECT STEFANIE   312,630,099 99.41%  1,844,282 0.59%   0     314,474,381 59.96% 
       FRENSCH 
12/02H    RE-ELECT TOM KAVANAGH 312,632,099 99.41%  1,842,282 0.59%   0     314,474,381 59.96% 
12/03     AUTH TO CALL GENERAL  261,699,835 83.22%  52,774,546 16.78%   0     314,474,381 59.96% 
       MEETING 
12/04     KPMG AS AUDITOR    298,336,932 94.87%  16,117,449 5.13%   20,000   314,454,381 59.96% 
12/05     FIX AUDITOR      314,304,283 99.95%  150,098  0.05%   20,000   314,454,381 59.96% 
       REMUNERATION 
12/06     CONSIDER REM REPORT  294,783,036 93.74%  19,691,345 6.26%   0     314,474,381 59.96% 
12/07     ALLOT RELEVANT     277,812,820 88.34%  36,661,561 11.66%   0     314,474,381 59.96% 
       SECURITIES 
12/08A    AUTHORITY TO DIS-APPLY 310,767,989 98.82%  3,706,392 1.18%   0     314,474,381 59.96% 
12/08B    ADDITIONAL AUTH TO   310,767,989 98.82%  3,706,392 1.18%   0     314,474,381 59.96% 
       DIS-APPLY 
12/09     MAKE MARKET PURCHASES 303,614,114 98.32%  5,192,293 1.68%   5,667,974 308,806,407 58.88% 
12/10     RE-ALLOT TREASURY   314,474,381 100.00% 0     0.00%   0     314,474,381 59.96% 
       SHARES 
12/11     AMENDMENT TO ARTICLES 303,869,935 100.00% 0     0.00%   10,604,446 303,869,935 57.94% 
       OF ASSOC

*A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the proportion of votes for or against a resolution.

In accordance with the Listing Rules of Euronext Dublin, copies of the resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting relating to special business of the

Company have been forwarded to Euronext Dublin and will shortly be available for inspection at:

Euronext Dublin OAM Filing

END

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations:

Eddie Byrne, Chief Executive Officer Tel: +353 (0)1 5570974

Stephen Mulcair, Manager, Investor Relations Tel: +353 (0)1 5570974

email: investors@iresreit.ie

Media enquiries:

Cathal Barry, Drury Tel: +353 (0)87 227 9281

Gavin McLoughlin, Drury Tel: +353 (0)86 035 3749

email: iresreit@drury.ie

About Irish Residential Properties REIT plc

I-RES provides high-quality rental homes and exceptional service to our residents, through our integrated teams, to generate sustainable value for our shareholders. The Company's shares are listed on Euronext Dublin. Further information at www.iresreit.ie.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     IE00BJ34P519 
Category Code: RAG 
TIDM:     IRES 
LEI Code:   635400EOPACLULRENY18 
Sequence No.: 388645 
EQS News ID:  2138832 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2138832&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 15, 2025 09:19 ET (13:19 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
