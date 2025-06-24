Irish Residential Properties REIT plc: Board Composition

DJ Board Composition

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES) Board Composition 24-Jun-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24 June 2025 Irish Residential Properties REIT plc ("the Company or "I-RES") Board composition As announced by the Company on 19 June 2025, Vision Capital Corporation ("Vision") has notified the Company that, as of 17 June 2025, it has an interest in 15,499,576 ordinary shares, equivalent to 2.96% of the issued share capital of the Company. As a result of Vision no longer holding 3% or more of the issued share capital, and in accordance with her letter of appointment, Amy Freedman has tendered her resignation as a director of the Company. Given the important contribution that Ms. Freedman is making to the Board and in order to ensure an orderly transition, Ms. Freedman will continue to serve as a director until the AGM in May 2026, at which point her resignation will become effective. Richard Nesbitt remains a Director. His appointment is not affected by Vision's shareholding in the Company. The Nomination Committee continue to review Board composition. Given the Board's wish to reduce the size of the Board, it is not their intention to replace Ms. Freedman at the 2026 AGM. This notification is made in accordance with Listing Rule 6.1.5. END For further information please contact: Investor Relations: Eddie Byrne, Chief Executive Officer Tel: +353 (0)1 5570974 Stephen Mulcair, Investor Relations Tel: +353 (01) 5570974 email: investors@iresreit.ie Media enquiries: Cathal Barry, Drury Tel: +353 (0) 87 227 9281 Gavin McLoughlin, Drury Tel: +353 (0)86 035 3749 email: iresreit@drury.ie About Irish Residential Properties REIT plc I-RES provides high-quality rental homes and exceptional service to our residents, through our integrated teams, to generate sustainable value for our shareholders. The Company's shares are listed on Euronext Dublin. Further information at www.iresreit.ie. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: IE00BJ34P519 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: IRES LEI Code: 635400EOPACLULRENY18 Sequence No.: 393675 EQS News ID: 2159286 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

