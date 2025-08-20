

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's residential property prices increased at a stable rate in June, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.



The residential property price index climbed 7.8 percent year-on-year in June, the same as in the previous month. Prices have been rising since February 2020.



In the capital region, Dublin, residential property prices rose 6.6 percent annually in June. House prices and apartment costs also increased 6.6 percent each compared to last year.



Except for Dublin, residential property prices in Ireland were 8.8 percent higher in June than a year ago.



