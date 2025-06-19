

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's residential property price inflation softened further in April to the lowest level in just over a year, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Thursday.



Residential property prices climbed 7.5 percent year-on-year in April, slightly slower than the 7.6 percent increase in March. Prices have been rising since February 2020.



Further, the latest rate of growth was the weakest since March 2024, when prices had risen 7.4 percent.



In the capital region, Dublin, residential property prices rose 6.2 percent annually in April. House prices alone showed an increase of 6.1 percent, and those of apartments climbed by 6.5 percent.



Except for Dublin, residential property prices in Ireland were 8.6 percent higher in April than a year ago.



