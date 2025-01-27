WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $122 million or $0.10 per share.Comprehensive loss for the quarter was $93 million or $0.11 per share.The company reported $73.3 billion investment portfolio as of December 31, 2024, comprised of $65.5 billion Agency MBS.'Entering 2025, we continue to have a very positive outlook for Agency MBS, supported by the increasingly favorable environment that emerged in 2024' said Peter Federico, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer. 'The Federal Reserve finally shifted its restrictive monetary policy stance and began the process of returning short term rates to a neutral level.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX