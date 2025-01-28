BUEDELSDORF (dpa-AFX) - Freenet AG (FRTAF.PK, FRAGF.PK) has appointed Robin John Andes Harries as a member of the Executive Board and Chief Executive Officer of the company with effect from 1 August 2025 for a term of three years. Christoph Vilanek, the company's Chief Executive Officer, announced in July 2024 that he would not seek a further extension of his contract, which runs until the end of 2025.Robin Harries (42) has been a member of the Management Board of trivago N.V. since April 2024. He previously held senior positions with the company from 2012 to 2018. From 2018 to 2024, he served as an Executive Board Member and Managing Director at 1&1 Telecommunication SE and Drillisch Online GmbH.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX