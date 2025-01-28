R&S Group Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

R&S Group with increased free float and broadened shareholder base



28-Jan-2025 / 06:30 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR R&S Group with increased free float and broadened shareholder base R&S Group has been informed that CGS sold 2,532,055 RSGN shares via block trade yesterday post market close

The block trade was sold to Swiss and international investors not subject to any lock up

Free float of R&S Group is thus expected to increase from 76% to 83% 28 January 2025 - R&S Group Holding AG (SIX: RSGN) acknowledges the sale of 2,532,055 shares in R&S Group Holding AG ("R&S Group") by CGS III (Jersey) L.P. ("CGS") to a group of Swiss and international investors not subject to any lock up. The trade, which took place yesterday post market close, corresponds to 6.8% of R&S Group's share capital. After the transaction, CGS will continue to have a residual shareholding in R&S Group of 6.8% subject to a new lock-up held by UBS for 90 days. On the back of this transaction, the free float of R&S Group shares is expected to increase from 76% to 83%. Contact Investor and Media Relations

Doris Rudischhauser

Phone: +41 79 410 81 88

Email: investors@the-rsgroup.com About R&S Group

R&S Group Holding AG's ("R&S Group", the "company") operating headquarters are located in Sissach/BL, Switzerland. With eight manufacturing facilities in Switzerland, Italy, Poland, Ireland and the Middle East, the group serves its domestic and various European markets with single-phase, small and medium distribution and power transformers and other components under the brands of Rauscher & Stoecklin, ZREW, Tesar and Kyte. R&S Group's customers are active in the utility, infrastructure and industrial sectors. The company has been successfully positioned to benefit from the accelerating demand for energy production and distribution, driven by the global trend towards decarbonization. R&S Group has been listed on SIX Swiss Exchange since 13 December 2023 under the ticker symbol RSGN. On 20 August 2024, the company acquired Kyte Powertech, a leading supplier of distribution transformer solutions based in Cavan, Ireland, thus significantly expanding geographic footprint to Ireland, the UK, Benelux and France, and adding complimentary products. Further information about the R&S Group can be found at www.the-rsgroup.com .

