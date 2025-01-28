R&S Group Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
R&S Group with increased free float and broadened shareholder base
28 January 2025 - R&S Group Holding AG (SIX: RSGN) acknowledges the sale of 2,532,055 shares in R&S Group Holding AG ("R&S Group") by CGS III (Jersey) L.P. ("CGS") to a group of Swiss and international investors not subject to any lock up.
The trade, which took place yesterday post market close, corresponds to 6.8% of R&S Group's share capital. After the transaction, CGS will continue to have a residual shareholding in R&S Group of 6.8% subject to a new lock-up held by UBS for 90 days. On the back of this transaction, the free float of R&S Group shares is expected to increase from 76% to 83%.
Contact Investor and Media Relations
About R&S Group
Further information about the R&S Group can be found at www.the-rsgroup.com.
