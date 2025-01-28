WALLDORF (dpa-AFX) - SAP SE (SAP) reported fourth quarter profit after tax from continuing operations of 1.6 billion euros, up 35% from last year. Basic earnings per share - from continuing operations - was 1.37 euros compared to 1.05 euros. Non-IFRS operating profit was up 24% to 2.44 billion euros, and was up 24% at constant currencies. Non-IFRS basic earnings per share from continuing operations was 1.40 euros compared to 1.12 euros.Fourth quarter total revenue was 9.38 billion euros, up 11% from a year ago. Cloud revenue was up 27% to 4.71 billion euros, and was up 27% at constant currencies. Non-IFRS total revenue was 9.38 billion euros, up 11%, or up 10% in constant currency. In the fourth quarter, current cloud backlog grew by 32% to 18.08 billion euros, and was up 29% at constant currencies.Full year 2024 non-IFRS operating profit increased 25% to 8.15 billion euros, and increased 26% at constant currencies. Non-IFRS basic earnings per share increased 22% to 4.53 euros. As of December 31, total cloud backlog was up 43% to 63.29 billion euros, and was up 40% at constant currencies.For 2025, SAP now expects: 21.6 - 21.9 billion euros cloud revenue at constant currencies, up 26% to 28% at constant currencies; 33.1 - 33.6 billion euros cloud and software revenue at constant currencies, up 11% to 13% at constant currencies; and 10.3 - 10.6 billion euros non-IFRS operating profit at constant currencies, up 26% to 30% at constant currencies. The company expects current cloud backlog growth to slightly decelerate in 2025.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX