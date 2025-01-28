New Cloud-Based Management Software Tailored to Bolster Ease of Use and Efficiency for Italian SMEs

Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting (TAA) Italia is proud to announce the launch of Genya for small and medium enterprises (SMEs), a cloud-based business management solution designed to streamline and integrate various processes.

Genya for SMEs reflects Wolters Kluwer's commitment to innovative technology that is both accessible and transformative for small businesses. TAA Italia has built Genya to enhance and encourage collaboration between businesses and accountants and to serve as a comprehensive, integrated tool that simplifies and streamlines business processes, enabling Italian SMEs to work smarter, not harder.

A Comprehensive Solution

Genya for SMEs, part of the Genya ecosystem, integrates various business functions such as accounting, invoicing, document management, and reporting. It enhances collaboration with accountants in a consultative role. As a cloud-based solution supported by Microsoft Azure, it offers flexibility, security, and scalability. This makes it ideal for SMEs looking for an efficient, integrated management tool.

Addressing Unique Challenges

Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software is crucial for managing business processes, but its adoption among Italian companies faces challenges. ISTAT data shows that 30-40% of Italian SMEs use management systems, with higher rates in medium-sized companies and less than 20% in microenterprises, often due to perceived high costs and complexity. Studies by the Politecnico di Milano Observatories reveal that 25-30% of Italian SMEs use cloud-based ERP solutions, a growing trend due to their flexibility, security, and scalability.

Quick Training for Operators

Like the entire Genya ecosystem, Genya for SMEs is characterized by its smooth usability. The solution features simple and intuitive workflow-based functionalities, supported by a pleasant and straightforward interface. This ensures quick adoption and training for operators of companies of all sizes.

For more information about Genya for SMEs, please visit Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting Italia's website.

